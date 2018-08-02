Home Entertainment English

Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth grimaces in pain while getting tattoo

Actor Robert Downey Jr. revealed on social media in May that he, along with Jeremy Renner, Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, all now sport matching tattoos. 

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Hemsworth might not be as tough as his character Thor as he grimaced in pain while getting a small commemorative Avengers tattoo on his right rib cage.

New York tattoo artist, Joshua Lord, shared footage of him inking the actor to his Instagram earlier this week, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Lord captioned it: "Tattooing the ridiculously good-looking Chris Hemsworth! As you can see, just like the mighty Thor, he is totally immune to pain. Chris Hemsworth as charming as he is handsome."

In the clip, Hemsworth can be seen scrunching his face in pain while saying: "I love this shh...."

Lord, owner of New York studio East Side Ink, also tattooed several of Hemsworth's co-stars following the release of "Avengers: Infinity War" earlier this year.

TAGS
Chris Hemsworth Tattoo

