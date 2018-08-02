Home Entertainment English

Demi Lovato stabilises from drug overdose, to be released from hospital soon

Demi Lovato (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Demi Lovato, who was admitted to a hospital after a suspected drug overdose, will soon be released.

Sources told TMZ that the 25-year-old singer has stabilised from her overdose and is preparing to leave the facility this week.

Lovato is also being talked into checking into a treatment facility to overcome her substance problems.

The singer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here after she was found unconscious at her home on July 24.

It was earlier reported that Lovato has complications which include, extreme nausea and a high fever, among other things.

Lovato, who has struggled with substance abuse for years, revealed last month that she had relapsed just months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

The cause of overdose is yet to be confirmed.

A representative for the singer had released a statement saying Lovato is conscious and her family is by her side, who thank her fans and well-wishers for their prayers.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support," the spokesperson said.

The rep also stated that some of the information being reported is "incorrect" and Lovato's family "respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now".

