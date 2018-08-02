Home Entertainment English

Hillary Clinton, Steven Spielberg to develop voting drama series 'Woman's Hour'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton, 70, will serve as an executive producer on the project with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television producing it.

LOS ANGELES: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has partnered with Steven Spielberg for a new TV series around the struggle for women's suffrage.

The series will be based on Elaine Weiss book 'The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight To Win the Vote', which follows the story of female leaders who led the decades-long fight to grant women the right to vote and the battle to ratify the 19th Amendment.

"At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box and Elaine Weiss's unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who, in the face of towering economic, racial, and political opposition, fought for and won American women's right to vote," Clinton said in a statement.

"So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take no for an answer: their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate.

I am thrilled to be working with Elaine, Steven and everyone at Amblin Television on bringing this important project to audiences everywhere," she added.

The studio optioned the rights to the book and plans to adapt it as a "long-form project for premium cable or streaming platforms".

There is currently no writer attached to the project.

Amblin TV co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will also executive produce alongside Clinton and Weiss.

