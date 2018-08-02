Jennifer Aniston up for 'Friends' reunion 

Home Entertainment English

Aniston, who shot to global fame with the show in the '90s, says the NBC show was the "greatest job" she ever had.

LOS ANGELES: Fans of TV show 'Friends' can rejoice as Jennifer Aniston would love to play Rachel Green again if there is a revival.

"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney (Cox) and Lisa (Kudrow) and I talk about it.

I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had.

I don't know what it would look like today, but you never know.

So many shows are being successfully rebooted," she said in an interview with InStyle magazine.

And if not all cast members are willing, Aniston, 49, said she along with the other two female stars can always go for 'The Golden Girls' reboot.

"I know Matt LeBlanc (Joey) doesn't want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it.

Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture," she said.

Considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, 'Friends' continues to enjoy immense popularity even today through various re-runs on the television.

The show also starred David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

