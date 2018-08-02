Jessica Chastain to star in and produce action film 'Eve'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jessica Chastain is all set to star in and produce action film "Eve".

The film will be jointly produced by Chastain and her partner Kelly Carmichael's banner Freckle Films and Voltage Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Newton has penned the script for the film and will also helm it.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

"Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters. We've been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on 'Eve'," Chastain and Carmichael said in a joint statement Newton, Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam will also produce the project while Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer and Babacar Diene as co-producer.

Chastain will be next seen in "It: Chapter Two", playing the grown-up role of Beverly Marsh, and in "X-Men: The Dark Phoenix".