Margot Robbie in talks to join cast of upcoming film on Fox News sex abuse scandal

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Margot Robbie is in negotiations to join the cast of upcoming film about the Fox News sexual abuse scandal.

The film will feature Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron in the lead, and follows the women who faced sexual harassment at the Fox News during its late chief Roger Ailes's reign.

According to Variety, Kidman, 51, will play Gretchen Carlson, a prominent Fox News anchor who accused Ailes of sexual harassment.

Theron, 42, will portray Megyn Kelly, another former Fox News star who had also accused Ailes of harassment. She will also produce the project.

If finalised, Robbie, 28, will play an associate producer at the news network.

The project will financed and produced by Annapurna Pictures, with Jay Roach directing from a script by Charles Randolph.

Ailes, who had co-founded Fox News and spent two decades at its helm, was forced to resign in the wake of the scandal. He died last year at the age of 77.

The scandal is also a subject of a series from Showtime studio, which will star Russell Crowe as the disgraced former Fox News executive.