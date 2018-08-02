Home Entertainment English

My heart has always been in acting: Selena Gomez



Published: 02nd August 2018

In August 2016, Selena Gomez had announced she was taking time off to address lupus-triggered anxiety and depression. (Youtube screen grab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez says music has been a dominating factor in her life, but acting has always been her first love. 
Asked if she sees herself as a singer, a performer or an actress, she said: "I don't know. My heart has always been in acting."

"But music has been extremely dominating in my life and I am grateful for both... I love both, but I would like to be more in acting," Gomez said in response to an IANS query over email from Los Angeles while promoting her "Hotel Transylvania 3: Monster Vacation".

So, if you have a choice in the next 10 years in your career, you would go for acting and voice-over, than recording?

"Yes," she replied.

Gomez, who found fame as a child through a Disney show "Wizards of Waverly Place", doesn't like to sing on her acting projects.

"I don't like blending the two, to be honest. Though a huge fan of 'The Greatest Showman', I have to say that was really fun, but I don't like blending it. I don't know. Just doesn't work," she said.

She got her first acting job when she was seven on "Barney & Friends", but became a household name with "Wizards of Waverly Place" and found stardom.

Be it her professional life, career as a singer, decision to take some time off, struggle with anxiety and depression, dealing with fame, life-threatening kidney transplant as a result of lupus or her relationship with pop sensation Justin Bieber and singer The Weeknd -- Gomez has lived her life in the public eye.

She is known for making hits like "Come and get it", "The heart wants what it wants", "Bad liar", "Wolves" and "Back to you".

As an actor and a voice-over artiste, she has been a part of projects like "Another Cinderella Story", "The Big Short", "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising", "Monte Carlo", "The Muppets" and the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise. The first part of the film came out in 2012.

The third part "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has opened to positive reviews. Sony Pictures India released the film in the country on July 20. She has lent her voice for the character of Mavis.

Talking about the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise -- which tells of how the world of monsters and humans come together, the 26-year-old said: "It's nice I got to grow with her and the older she got, the more I got. I made a joke (that) I'm just the same person, now a little more jaded, it's what happens when you are an adult."

The third part is about taking a break, and Gomez says her idea of taking a break is indulging in some "me time". "I like spending time alone. But I also like travelling. I like driving."

Fast forward to 20 years, she hopes, to be in "Hotel Transylvania 23".

