Netflix's buys rights for George Orwell's​ 'Animal Farm', adaptation to be directed by Andy Serkis

Published: 02nd August 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Andy Serkis. (Photo | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has bought the film rights of George Orwell's 1945 novel "Animal Farm" and is developing the project with actor-director Andy Serkis.

The announcement comes days after the streaming giant acquired Serkis' adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book", titled "Mowgli", from Warner Bros.

The new project will be helmed by Serkis, who had expressed interest in developing it in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The adaptation will be produced by the actor's The Imaginarium studio and director Matt Reeves' production company 6th & Idaho.

The duo previously worked together on "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes", which were directed by Reeves and featured Serkis in his performance capture role as Caesar.

Orwell's novel is an allegory for Stalinist Russia in which animals rebel against the humans who own their farm and adopt the rule of equality for all.

Rafi Crohn, Adam Kassan and Jonathan Cavendish will also serve as the producers on the project.

