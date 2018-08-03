Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up for upcoming crime movie

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for an upcoming movie based on the crime novel 'How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald's Monopoly Game and Stole Millions'.

Variety reported that Affleck will be donning the role of a director while Matt Damon is acting in the flick.

The movie will be based on Jeff Maysh's true-crime story which was recently published in an American news website.

Interestingly, both Damon and Affleck will play producers for this movie, while writers from the superhero flick 'Deadpool', Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have been roped in to write the script.

The story revolves around a man named Michael Hoover who claimed to have won the 1 million USD grand prize after collecting Monopoly pieces in McDonalds, and a camera crew was dispatched to his home in Rhode Island.

On the work front Affleck will next be seen in Netflix's political thriller 'The Last Thing He Wanted', while Damon will play the role of car designer Carroll Shelby in an upcoming racing movie 'Ford vs. Ferrari'.