Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein lawyer asks court to dismiss sex crimes case

The 66-year-old is out on bail and pleads not guilty to six counts allegedly committed against three women in 2004, 2006 and 2013.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein's defense lawyer on Friday demanded a New York court throw out the entire criminal sex case against his client, disclosing dozens of intimate emails between the disgraced Hollywood tycoon and his alleged rape victim.

Ben Brafman, one of America's most celebrated defense attorneys who helped former IMF boss Dominique Strauss-Kahn escape criminal prosecution for alleged sexual assault in New York in 2011, called for the entire indictment against Weinstein to be dismissed, based on the emails and a series of technicalities.

The 66-year-old is out on bail and pleads not guilty to six counts allegedly committed against three women in 2004, 2006 and 2013. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 20.

"Mr Weinstein categorically denies that he had non-consensual sex with any person, and specifically the three accusers in the pending indictment," Brafman wrote in the 159-page filing, that included multiple exhibits.

"The pending indictment against Mr Weinstein must be dismissed at the pretrial stage because it is legally infirm," he added.

Brafman's filing quoted from dozens of emails between Weinstein and the alleged rape victim, saying they should not have been kept from the grand jury that returned the indictments against the former producer.

Emails sent in the weeks, months and even years after the alleged 2013 rape "reasonably could be understood by the grand jury as far more consistent with an ongoing warm, friendly, relationship," Brafman said.

"I love you, always do. But I hate feeling like a booty call. :)," she apparently emailed Weinstein in February 2017.

In July 2014, she wrote to say: "Just had u cross my mind and thought u would send a hello." When Weinstein apparently replied: "Love to cross your mind it's my favorite exercise," she answered: "Lol that made me laugh so hard."

Messages appeared to show her arranging to meet up with Weinstein, looking forward to introducing him to her mother, making contact when she needed help securing a job and for comfort when her father was ill, he said.

The former Hollywood producer risks being jailed for life if put on trial and convicted of the most serious charge against him, predatory sexual assault.

His career imploded in October in a blaze of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse from dozens of women that triggered a major reckoning about harassment in the workplace and the #MeToo movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment Hollywood casting couch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release