Home Entertainment English

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein gets approval to disclose rape accuser's emails

The emails apparently offer a perspective on Weinstein's relationship with the victim that supposedly contradicts what the Manhattan D.A. told the grand jury about the much-accused movie executive.

Published: 03rd August 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: A federal bankruptcy judge has given permission to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein the right to use the emails sent from The Weinstein Company account to fight a grand jury criminal case that could see him serving time for the rest of his life.

In an emergency hearing requested by Weinstein's lawyers against Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr's office with misconduct over the indictments in New York Supreme Court, Judge Mary Walrath allowed Weinstein to include emails with one of his alleged victims in a motion to dismiss the criminal case, reported Deadline.

However, now information indicating the identity of the woman in question can be included in the paperwork, which is expected to be filed on Friday.

The emails apparently offer a perspective on Weinstein's relationship with the victim that supposedly contradicts what the Manhattan D.A. told the grand jury about the much-accused movie executive.

The woman is one of three whose allegations underpin the criminal case against Weinstein.

If convicted, Weinstein will face up to life in prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein Rape Sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release