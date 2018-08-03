Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein gets approval to disclose rape accuser's emails

By ANI

NEW YORK: A federal bankruptcy judge has given permission to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein the right to use the emails sent from The Weinstein Company account to fight a grand jury criminal case that could see him serving time for the rest of his life.

In an emergency hearing requested by Weinstein's lawyers against Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr's office with misconduct over the indictments in New York Supreme Court, Judge Mary Walrath allowed Weinstein to include emails with one of his alleged victims in a motion to dismiss the criminal case, reported Deadline.

However, now information indicating the identity of the woman in question can be included in the paperwork, which is expected to be filed on Friday.

The emails apparently offer a perspective on Weinstein's relationship with the victim that supposedly contradicts what the Manhattan D.A. told the grand jury about the much-accused movie executive.

The woman is one of three whose allegations underpin the criminal case against Weinstein.

If convicted, Weinstein will face up to life in prison.