Rebecca Ferguson lands key role in 'Men In Black' spin-off

LOS ANGELES: "Mission Impossible" star Rebecca Ferguson is set to appear in Sony's "Men in Black" spin-off.

Filmmaker F Gary Gray is directing an ensemble cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Les Twins, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and Emma Thompson as the head of the secret agency.

According to Deadline, the spin-off, penned by Matt Holloway, aims to push the franchise, originally starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as alien fighting secret agents, into a global scale.

Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are back as producers, while Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer.

The film is scheduled to release on June 14 next year.