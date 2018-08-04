Drake releases official video of 'In my feelings'

By IANS

NEW YORK: Rapper Drake has unveiled the official music video of his worldwide hit song "In my feelings". It also features US comedian and Instagram star Shiggy.

Within a few hours of its release on YouTube on Thursday, the video hit five million views, read a statement.

The track fuelled by the #InMyFeelingsChallenge or the #KikiChallenge as it's called, was initiated by US comedian and Instagram star Shiggy who challenged millions of Instagrammers with the hashtag #DoTheShiggy to post their own videos of them doing the dance.

The visual begins with Drake standing outside Kiki's window as he attempts to charm the woman with a few smooth lines and promises. But just as he starts making progress, Kiki's mother shows up and sends Drake on his way.

The whole thing wraps up with an "it was all a dream" (or was it?) finale, plus a roundup of the best of the best "In my feelings" challenge videos, from DJ Khaled and Ciara to Will Smith's rooftop performance.