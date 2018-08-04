Home Entertainment English

Julia Roberts attend special preview of Broadway's "Pretty Woman"

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Julia Roberts recently attended the Broadway adaptation of her 1990 hit romantic drama "Pretty Woman" as a mark of respect to director Gary Marshall.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 50-year-old actor was a surprise guest at the special memorial performance of Broadway's "Pretty Woman: The Musical", held for the late director at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City.

Roberts was joined by the late director's wife, Barbara; daughter Kathleen; and son, Scott, at the preview screening.

Roberts and Marshall, who died in 2016 at the age of 81, first worked together on "Pretty Woman", and later collaborated on "Runaway Bride", "Valentine's Day" and "Mother's Day".

The musical, starring Samantha Barks and Andy Karl, will officially debut on the Broadway on August 16.

Barks has taken on the role of Vivian while Karl will portray businessman Edward Lewis, a role famously played by Richard Gere.

"I nearly passed out!" Barks said of the moment she found out about Roberts' attendance at curtain call.

"When I saw her, I was like, 'Thank God I didn't know you were here.' How can you do any of the show knowing that she's sitting there? I'm just obsessed with her and look up to her, and we get to do this because of her magic. It was such an honour. When I saw her, we just hugged and stayed in a hug. It was surreal and amazing. She was so lovely and supportive, and that means the world," she added.

