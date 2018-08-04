Home Entertainment English

Khloe Kardashian can't get daughter True to smile at her

While the 34-year-old personality struggles to get a reaction out of her daughter when she is away, Khloe has no trouble entertaining her when she is at home.

Khloe Kardashian ( Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says it annoys her when her three-month-old daughter True doesn't smile for her.

"I do get annoyed because she doesn't give me any playtime on FaceTime. She doesn't care about me. Well her dad, she smiles and (her) tongue sticks out, like, f***ing do the same thing to me! I am protesting. I am not going to FaceTime. It does nothing but bother me more," Khloe said at her Good American activewear launch here.

While the 34-year-old personality struggles to get a reaction out of her daughter when she is away, Khloe has no trouble entertaining her when she is at home, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Khloe said: "I think she knows that, if I have been away because when I come back, she gets so excited to see me - that just no matter how tired you are after work or whatever, it melts your heart. You just love every minute of it. I do the dumbest things. 

"I am trying to get her to giggle. And that is all I want to hear. And I do the craziest things. It drives me crazy that she won't laugh. I am like, 'Just laugh!'"

