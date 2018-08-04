Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessica Biel may executive produce 'The Facts of Life' reboot

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel are planning to reboot the classic 1980s sitcom "The Facts of Life".

The two actors are in negotiations with Sony Pictures Television regarding a possible reboot of the popular show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If finalised, DiCaprio and Biel will executive produce the show through their respective companies.

The original series, a spinoff of "Diff'rent Strokes", ran on NBC from 1979-88 with more than 200 episodes.

The show featured actor Charlotte Rae as Edna Garrett, a housemother at the fictional Eastland School, an all-female boarding school in Peekskill, New York.

The series, created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon, was nominated for three Emmys over the course of its nine-year run.

The cast also included Lisa Welchel as Blair, Kim Fields as Tootie, Mindy Cohn as Natalie and Nancy McKeon as Jo.