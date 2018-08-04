'Lost' creator J J Abrams apologise for making Evangeline Lilly feel uncomfortable on set

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: J J Abrams and his "Lost" co-creator Damon Lindelof have apologised to Evangeline Lilly for making her feel uncomfortable on the set of the former hit ABC series.

In a recent interview, Lilly, who played Kate Austen on the show, revealed that she felt "cornered" into doing a partially nude scene on the TV series.

The show's creators and executive producers, including Abrams, Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse, issued a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight, following the actor's comments.

"Our response to Evie's comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologise for the experience she detailed while working on 'Lost'.

"We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period," the statement read.

Lilly played the female lead of the series from 2004-2010.