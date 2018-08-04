My true calling is to be an entertainer: Ranveer Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: He is one of the most versatile actors of current generation and Ranveer Singh says moving ahead he aspires to be a true entertainer.

Ranveer said the love and support he receives from his fans pushes him to do better work.

"It (love and support) keeps me motivating to do more and better work, honing my craft and trying to be the best actor and keep entertaining the public.That's my true calling in life to be an entertainer and spread love."

"I love what I do and I do my best. I have collaborated with some of the finest filmmakers and made some memorable films and experiences. I have evolved over a period of time as an actor and as a person. I feel blessed," Ranveer told reporters here at an event.

The "Padmaavat" actor said he does not judge or hold grudges against those who doubted him as an actor.

"It is fine. You have to see something on the basis of which you make a commitment. 'Ram-Leela' you could say was my breakthrough film, the director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) gave me the opportunity to showcase my potential and things have been different in the best way possible since then."

His next release is Rohit Shetty's "Simmba", in which he plays a cop.

He is currently on a month-long break as Rohit has gone to shoot for his TV show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

"It has been a mind, soul enhancing experience. Rohit sir is the king of the genre. I am growing as an artiste. It is not easy to be performing, acting in mainstream films as there is comedy, drama, action, etc."

"It is my biggest film and I am very excited about it. It is going to be a full on family entertainer and I want to be part of films like this in future."

Calling Rohit an amazing leader, Ranveer said there is so much to learn from him about filmmaking and connecting with mass audience.

"His passion and energy is infectious. He is so immersed in the process, you feel compelled to do your best work and that is why he makes the kind of entertainers that he does and his films are successful."

"Also, he treats his people well so much so that most of them are working with him for over ten years. For them it is more than a job. It is true passion to create legacy."

The film also starring Sara Ali Khan is set to release in December this year.