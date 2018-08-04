Paul Walker's mother recalls his last day

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Late actor Paul Walker's mother Cherryl Walker has broken her silence and revealed some details about the day her son was tragically killed in a car accident in 2013.



In an interview to People, the late "Fast and Furious" actor's mother said her son was full of the Christmas spirit and was looking forward to celebrating the festival with his 15-year-old daughter Meadow.



Cherryl said: "We were having this good conversation, and he'd forgotten about an event he had. He got a text and said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm supposed to be somewhere."



On November 30, 2013, the 40-year old actor left for his organisation's charity car show event. Several hours later, the actor left the event in a Porsche sports car driven by his friend Roger Rodas, who also died when the vehicle crashed.



"I think so many people think, 'Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident', but there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man. I've gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives," added the proud mother.

Five years after Paul's death, Paramount has decided to make a documentary "I am Paul Walker" on the actor's life. The film is scheduled to release by the end of August.