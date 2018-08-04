Home Entertainment English

Russo brothers wanted different entry for Captain America in 'Infinity War'

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Russo brothers said they had thought of introducing the character during the Battle of Wakanda but they changed their minds.

Published: 04th August 2018 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chriss Evans Captain America in the 'Avengers: Infinity War'. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo have revealed that they had originally planned a different entry for the superhero character Captain America in the "Avengers: Infinity War".

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Russo brothers said they had thought of introducing the character during the Battle of Wakanda but they changed their minds.

"Everybody at Marvel, I think other than Joe and I, they were mad at us because we were bringing him in the movie so late. We thought it was the right spot to do it, but after a while we kind of gave into everybody's, 'We need more Cap!'" Anthony said.

Joe said they listened to the pleas of Marvel bosses and decided to introduce the character during the Scotland scene where Cap appears out of the shadow of a train in Edinburgh to save Vision and Wanda from the attack by Thanos children.

"He had Thor's heroic entrance in the Wakanda battle. That was originally Cap. Our thinking was that he was on the run, nobody could find him, and so we thought that it would be this really compelling way to use the character 'especially because we were trying to thin the ranks out so we could track everyone' and then we realized we had a really good spot to bring him in earlier in Scotland, to save Vision and Wanda. And so we started moving around heroic moments for characters," he said.

Anthony added that for them the film was about Tony Stark and Captain America and their falling out in "Captain America: Civil War".

"That choice about bringing Cap in, that was sort of at the heart of what we the premise of the movie for us was always that because of what happened in 'Captain America: Civil War', because Cap and Tony had the falling out, because the Avengers are divided, this is why they lose to Thanos. Because they're not together, they're divided," he said.

"So we were playing with this idea that it's hard for Tony and Cap to get back together on the same team and having Cap sort of be late to the party because (Cap, Black Widow, and Falcon) are forced to live underground, and then hiding from the government. That was always the basic premise of the movie for us," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anthony and Joe Russo Avengers: Infinity War Captain America

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta