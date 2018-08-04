Seth Rogen apologises after 'blackface' controversy

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Seth Rogen has apologised for using a non-black performer with a blackface in his new production "Good Boys".

The controversy erupted after set photos showed a stand-in performer wearing darker makeup or "blackface".

He was given dark brown makeup in a bid to match the skin tones of 11-year-old actor Keith L Williams, who star in Rogen's production.

In a statement to Indiewire, the 36-year-old actor said the incident "shouldn't have happened" and he is "terribly sorry" for it.

"I won't give excuses for why it happened. I'll just say that as soon I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place again," Rogen said.

"I'm engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It's on me to be proactive. Reacting isn't enough," he added.

According to TMZ, a complaint was filed after the stand-in walked on set with the blackface make-up on.

They also say that the practice of using darker make-up is "not uncommon for lighting purposes to match actors' skin tones," something other cinematographers have disputed.

The film, which also stars Jacob Tremblay, is about a group of boys entering adolescence and embarking on a quest to fix their broken toy before their parents arrive home.