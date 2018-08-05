Home Entertainment English

Another 'Sherlock' season is a way off says Mark Gatiss

Gatiss, who co-created and co-wrote the series with Steven Moffat, told On the Line podcast that they have not ruled future seasons of the show but it will not happen anytime soon.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mark Gatiss. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-writer Mark Gatiss has said that another season of popular series "Sherlock" is at least five years away.

The BBC's modern interpretation of Arthur Conon Doyle's work featured Benedict Cumberbatch as the famed detective Sherlock Holmes while actor Martin Freeman played his sidekick and friend "Dr Watson.

Gatiss, who co-created and co-wrote the series with Steven Moffat, told On the Line podcast that they have not ruled future seasons of the show but it will not happen anytime soon.

"We're certainly not ruling it out. We're shooting 'Dracula' next year, that's a two or three-year process to get that from script to screen.

Even if we then started planning 'Sherlock' season five that would be another two years, so it's a way off," Gatiss said.

Availability of Cumberbatch and Freeman, who are currently busy with their Hollywood careers, also appears to be a major hurdle for the prospective fifth season.

"It was very, very, very difficult to schedule the fourth series in terms of Benedict's and Martin's availability, and everyone's availability, so it's not easy. It's not a lack of will, it's just about practicality," Gatiss said.

"I think it would be nice to leave them and then come back and see what's happened to them," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hollywood Sherlock Arthur Conon Doyle Benedict Cumberbatch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta