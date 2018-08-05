'Feud: Charles and Diana' scrapped by FX

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: FX has scrapped its plan for a Prince Charles and Lady Diana edition of its "Feud" limited series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, writers were unable to develop a version of the story for the previously announced sequel to 2017's "Feud: Bette and Joan".

"It's not moving forward at the moment," FX chief John Landgraf said.

Asked if "Feud", with Ryan Murphy attached as executive producer, was still a series or is cancelled at this point, he replied, 'I'd say if you asked Ryan, he would still say it's an active series and he's still intending to do further cycles.

"But he hasn't told me 'this is the cycle I'm doing and this is when I'm doing it'."