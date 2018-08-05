'Feud: Charles and Diana' scrapped by FX

Home Entertainment English

FX has scrapped its plan for a Prince Charles and Lady Diana edition of its "Feud" limited series.

Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, joins her hand as she looks down at Nepali youth on March 5, 1993 while touring a Red Cross Project in the rustic Himalayan foothills. Douglas CURRAN / AFP (Image for representational purpose only)

By PTI

According to Entertainment Weekly, writers were unable to develop a version of the story for the previously announced sequel to 2017's "Feud: Bette and Joan".

"It's not moving forward at the moment," FX chief John Landgraf said.

Asked if "Feud", with Ryan Murphy attached as executive producer, was still a series or is cancelled at this point, he replied, 'I'd say if you asked Ryan, he would still say it's an active series and he's still intending to do further cycles.

"But he hasn't told me 'this is the cycle I'm doing and this is when I'm doing it'." 

 

