Paul Rudd says he had 'geeked out' on 'Captain America: Civil War' set

Actor Paul Rudd has said that he had "geeked out" after he got the opportunity to meet the Marvel superheroes during the making of "Captain America: Civil War".

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Paul Rudd has said that he had "geeked out" after he got the opportunity to meet the Marvel superheroes during the making of "Captain America: Civil War".

The 49-old-actor, who portrays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made a brief appearance in the 2016 superhero ensemble alongside Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

"(The Avengers) are all pretty impressive. I experienced this on 'Civil War'. I kind of turned into an eight-year-old because I saw all the Avengers in real life and I kind of geeked out," Rudd told Heat Magazine.

"It was that feeling of, 'Wow, there are a lot of people who would like to be standing where I'm standing now.There's Captain America's shield and the Winter Soldier's silver armour. Everybody is very nice and I liked all of them," he added.

The actor also appeared hopeful about his character's appearance in the upcoming "Avengers 4".

''You'll have to ask (MCU boss) Kevin Feige, but I'd say that there's a chance. You know, you'll have to talk to. Maybe some other bugs will show up, I don't know," Rudd said.

The actor most recently played the superhero in "Ant-Man and the Wasp", which also featured Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne and Michael Douglas.

