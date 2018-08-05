Ruby Rose nearly drowned while shooting for 'The Meg'

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Ruby Rose has revealed that she had to be rescued by divers while she was filming for a scene for her latest "The Meg".

The 32-year-old actor plays Jaxx in the Jason Statham-starrer which tells the tale of a giant shark terrorising a group of scientists trapped at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

According to Femalefirst, the actor said that her clothes made it difficult for her to swim for the scene and next moment she realised she was drowning.

"It was a scene in which I'm in the water and have to swim back to a boat. My clothing, including a layer of thermals to help with the cold, made it really difficult to swim everyone loved how it looked and thought I was doing a great job, they didn't realise my shoes had filled up with water and were making me sink to the bottom of the tank we were shooting in," Rose said.

"The next thing I know, safety divers were grabbing me. I drank a lot of tank water, which I have a feeling is not particularly good for you," she added.