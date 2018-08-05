Home Entertainment English

Russia appoints actor Steven Seagal as special representative

He has always actively supported Putin and even had defended his government against allegations of meddling in the United States presidential election. 

Published: 05th August 2018

Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Actor Steven Seagal has been appointed as a special representative by Russia for the United States-Moscow humanitarian ties relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the same and said that apart from promoting US-Russia relations in the humanitarian sphere, the star's role will include collaboration "in the sphere of culture, public and youth exchanges," reported the CNN.

The ministry further stated the Seagal's unpaid role will be similar to the United Nations' goodwill ambassador.

Seagal became a Russian citizen in 2016 and is also a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He has always actively supported Putin and even had defended his government against allegations of meddling in the United States presidential election. 

