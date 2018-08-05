Home Entertainment English

Would totally do it: Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan Kenobi solo

McGregor played the iconic role in three "Star Wars" films -- "The Phantom Menace", "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith".

Published: 05th August 2018

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Ewan McGregor has said he is ready for a solo film based on his "Star Wars" character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The 47-year-old actor said that though he has not heard about any project on Obi-Wan, he would still do the film if the studio gives a go-ahead.

"I would totally do it, of course. There's no plans as such to do it, as far as I know. I've been asked this question for years and years. I'd be happy to do it," the actor told The View.

"There must be a good story to tell as they're doing spin-offs - there's likely to be a good Obi-Wan between me and Alec Guinness. I've answered 'yes' so many times it looks like I'm touting for work!" he added.

There have been rumours swirling around an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie but the likelihood of one coming to fruition were hit after the disappointing run of another "Star Wars" spin-off "Solo: A Star Wars Story".

McGregor played the iconic role in three "Star Wars" films -- "The Phantom Menace", "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith".

Before him, actor Alec Guinness had played the part in George Lucas' original trilogy.

