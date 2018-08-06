Eva Longoria says systemic sexism must change

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Eva Longoria believes the systems which enables sexual harassment of women at workplace should be called out.

The 43-year-old actor was talking about the sexual harassment allegations against CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves.

"I think we need to keep calling out these corporations and the systematic sexism in these institutions and call them out to do full and transparent investigations," Longoria told Variety.

"Everybody says, 'But (the allegations) are so old'.

No! The timing doesn't matter. What matters is that it happened," she added.

In an explosive article published in The New Yorker last Friday, six women alleged their careers suffered when they rebuffed Moonves' unwanted advances.

Over two dozen company employees, past and present, also detailed incidents of harassment, gender discrimination or retaliation at CBS.

"There were a lot of people corroborating the environment. What happens in these situations is when you uncover one person, you uncover a culture of a company. The whole culture of the company was this way from '60 Minutes' to everything," Longoria said.

"If it was one person like a Harvey Weinstein, it's a little easier to contain. But when it's systematic sexism, it's a big thing to change," she added.

The actor said Moonves should be "100 per cent" sacked if the allegations against him are proven true.

Longoria is currently promoting her next release "Dog Days", a family comedy from director Ken Marino, which also stars Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens.