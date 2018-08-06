Home Entertainment English

Hong Kong singer Ellen Joyce Loo dead after falling from building

The Canadian-born singer songwriter had been working in the Hong Kong and Taiwan music industries since age 17.

Published: 06th August 2018 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Ellen Joyce Loo. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

HONG KONG: Singer Ellen Joyce Loo has died after falling from a building here. She was 32.

Loo's body was found on Sunday morning outside her residence in Happy Valley, reported variety.com.

Police investigation revealed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

No suicide note has been found. But Loo's social media site pointed to her plans late last week to do "something great". She suffered from bipolar disorder, diagnosed in 2013.

The Canadian-born singer-songwriter had been working in the Hong Kong and Taiwan music industries since age 17.

Loo shocked the music world last year when she came out as a lesbian, thanking her wife, cinematographer Fisher Yu Jing-ping, during her acceptance speech while collecting an award at the 28th Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ellen Joyce Loo hong kong singer dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta