Working for Disney nauseating after James Gunn's firing, says Dave Bautista

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has once again come out in support of "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn saying it will be"pretty nauseating" to work for Disney after they fired the filmmaker.

The former WWE star, who features as Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, was the first to defend Gunn after he was terminated from directing the third film in the series.

Bautista was asked by a fan on Twitter if he will be ok being part of the franchise if Disney declines to re-hire Gunn for the film.

"I will do what I'm legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for.

GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG," replied the actor.

"It's also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis.

That's just how I feel," he added referring to right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich, who unearthed Gunn's 10-year-old tweets.

In his tweets Gunn had joked about rape and pedophilia.

The ousted director apologised for his posts hours after the firing.

"Guardians" cast members Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Bautista and Zoe Saldana have since signed an open letter asking the studio to bring back the director.

Veteran actor Kurt Russell, who played Ego in the second installment, has also defended Gunn saying "we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people".