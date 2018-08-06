Home Entertainment English

Working for Disney nauseating after James Gunn's firing, says Dave Bautista

The former WWE star, who features as Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, was the first to defend Gunn after he was terminated from directing the third film in the series.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Dave Bautista

A still from Hotel Artemis (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has once again come out in support of "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn saying it will be"pretty nauseating" to work for Disney after they fired the filmmaker.

The former WWE star, who features as Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, was the first to defend Gunn after he was terminated from directing the third film in the series.

Bautista was asked by a fan on Twitter if he will be ok being part of the franchise if Disney declines to re-hire Gunn for the film.

"I will do what I'm legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for.

GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG," replied the actor.

"It's also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis.

That's just how I feel," he added referring to right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich, who unearthed Gunn's 10-year-old tweets.

In his tweets Gunn had joked about rape and pedophilia.

The ousted director apologised for his posts hours after the firing.

"Guardians" cast members Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Bautista and Zoe Saldana have since signed an open letter asking the studio to bring back the director.

Veteran actor Kurt Russell, who played Ego in the second installment, has also defended Gunn saying "we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dave Bautista James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Disney

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta