Home Entertainment English

Who shot Biggie? Johnny Depp's 'City of Lies' pulled a month before release

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's Notorious B.I.G. film 'City of Lies' has been pulled a month before it was slated to hit theaters.

Published: 07th August 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's Notorious B.I.G. film 'City of Lies' has been pulled a month before it was slated to hit theatres.

The movie, which was scheduled for a September 7 release, now remains undated, a spokesman for the distributor informed Variety.

The thriller is based on the bestselling novel 'Labyrinth' which revolves around the story of the police investigation into the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Last month, a crewmember of 'City of Lies' had sued Depp for allegedly punching him on the set of the crime-thriller. The crewmember, Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks alleged that Depp punched him twice on the set, the Hollywood Reporter had reported.

Brooks also claimed that he was fired from the movie when he refused to sign a declaration saying that he would not to sue the actor over the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Johnny Depp Forest Whitaker Notorious B.I.G. Tupac Shakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 