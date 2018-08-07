Who shot Biggie? Johnny Depp's 'City of Lies' pulled a month before release

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's Notorious B.I.G. film 'City of Lies' has been pulled a month before it was slated to hit theatres.

The movie, which was scheduled for a September 7 release, now remains undated, a spokesman for the distributor informed Variety.

The thriller is based on the bestselling novel 'Labyrinth' which revolves around the story of the police investigation into the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Last month, a crewmember of 'City of Lies' had sued Depp for allegedly punching him on the set of the crime-thriller. The crewmember, Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks alleged that Depp punched him twice on the set, the Hollywood Reporter had reported.

Brooks also claimed that he was fired from the movie when he refused to sign a declaration saying that he would not to sue the actor over the incident.