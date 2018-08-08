Actor Robert Dix, best known for 'Forbidden Planet' dead at 83

Home Entertainment English

Actor Robert Dix, best known for his role in the 1956 film "Forbidden Planet", died of respiratory failure at a hospital here. He was 83.

Late actor Robert Dix. (Youtube screengrab)

By IANS

The son of late actor Richard Dix passed away on Monday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Apart from "Forbidden Planet", Robert had appeared in many horror movies and police TV shows.

Some of his films include "Frankenstein's Daughter", "Deadwood 76", "Blood of Dracula's Castle" and "Five Bloody Graves".

He is survived by his wife Lynette, children Jana and Robert, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral will take place at Russellville-Dragoon Cemetery in Arizona on Friday.

