Keanu Reeves recalls shaving his legs for an advertisement

Keanu Reeves has revealed that he once shaved his legs for a soft drink commercial where he was playing a cyclist.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:40 PM

Keanu Reeves (PTI photo).

By PTI

In an interview with James Corden during his talk show, the 53-year-old actor said he did a Coca-Cola commercial in the 1980s which was a father-son relationship between the cyclist and his coach.

"So I had to play a cyclist, who's like, you know, a young kid, my father's my coach, it's a big race," Reeves told Corden.

"But it was a three-day shoot, for me, it was a great experience because you're going from school and study to the real world. To practical. So it was like hitting marks, we had to improve some scenes, we had to pretend it was hot and we were filming in the winter. You know, so it was real-world working experience," he added.

The actor then revealed that to play the character, he "shaved his legs".

A shocked Corden asked, "You shaved your legs for this commercial?" to which Reeves replied, "Yeah! Because I'm playing a cyclist."

 

Keanu Reeves commercial

