Lady Gaga announces Las Vegas residency shows

In an official statement, the organisers said the residency, to be held at Park Theatre at the Park MGM Las Vegas resort, will offer two kinds of shows to the fans of the pop diva.

LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Lady Gaga has announced a Las Vegas residency which will begin from December 28 this year.

The main feature will be Lady Gaga Enigma, described as a "brand new odyssey of her pop hits".

The other show, Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano, will feature "stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook".

"I can't wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before," the six-time Grammy award winner said in the statement posted on her official website.

"It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music," she added.

Gaga also posted the details of the residency, which will include 27 concerts in total -- 23 Enigma performances and four of the Jazz And Piano shows.

The pre-sale tickets will be available from August 13.

Lady Gaga Las Vegas

