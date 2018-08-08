Matthew Perry recovering from gastrointestinal perforation surgery

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Matthew Perry is on the road to recovery after undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.

The actor's representative confirmed to E! online that the actor had "recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

The "Friends" alum, 48, has been open about his health struggles in the past, including his years-long battle with alcohol and Vicodin.

According to Healthline.com, gastrointestinal perforation "occurs when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine.

It can be due to a number of different diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis. It can also be the result of trauma, such as a knife wound or gunshot wound."