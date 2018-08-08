Home Entertainment English

Postpartum is annoying: Rapper Cardi B

The rapper recently gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with rapper Offset.

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B has vented out her frustration in regards to her struggle with postpartum.

The 25-year-old musician took to Instagram to share her emotions and said she is having a hard time dealing with baby blues.

"This postpartum s**t is annoying," Cardi wrote on Instagram Story.

"Like I been emotional all f***ing day for no reason," she added.

She also posted a clip of a young man venting, along with the caption, "This is how postpartum got me. The emotional struggle."

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker had recently pulled out of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic tour, saying she underestimated the "whole mommy thing".

"I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," the rapper had said.

"Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road," she added.

