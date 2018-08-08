Home Entertainment English

Universal pulls Chris Pratt-Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' from release schedule

Universal Pictures has removed the upcoming film "Cowboys Ninja Vikings", starring Chris Pratt and Priyanka Chopra, from its release calender, leading to the film getting delayed indefinitely.

Published: 08th August 2018 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra and Chris Pratt. (AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Universal Pictures has removed the upcoming film "Cowboys Ninja Vikings", starring Chris Pratt and Priyanka Chopra, from its release calender.

The move has led to reports that the film, whose shooting was expected to begin in London in a month, has been delayed indefinitely.

It was earlier sheduced to release on June 28, 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said the project remains in active development and will be dated down the line "to accommodate production scheduling".

The film is a feature adaptation of the Image Comics graphic novel of the same name from AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, reported Deadline.

The story revolves around a counter-intelligence unit formed by psychotherapist Dr Sebastian Ghislain, who transforms agents known as Triplets, a reference to multiple personalities.

Pratt will portray a formidable agent with the fighting skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja and a viking.

The film will be directed by Michelle MacLaren, who is best known for helming episodes of major TV series such as "Game of Thrones", "Westworld", "The Leftovers" and "The Breaking Bad".

The script has been penned by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema