Universal pulls Chris Pratt-Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' from release schedule

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Universal Pictures has removed the upcoming film "Cowboys Ninja Vikings", starring Chris Pratt and Priyanka Chopra, from its release calender.

The move has led to reports that the film, whose shooting was expected to begin in London in a month, has been delayed indefinitely.

It was earlier sheduced to release on June 28, 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said the project remains in active development and will be dated down the line "to accommodate production scheduling".

The film is a feature adaptation of the Image Comics graphic novel of the same name from AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, reported Deadline.

The story revolves around a counter-intelligence unit formed by psychotherapist Dr Sebastian Ghislain, who transforms agents known as Triplets, a reference to multiple personalities.

Pratt will portray a formidable agent with the fighting skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja and a viking.

The film will be directed by Michelle MacLaren, who is best known for helming episodes of major TV series such as "Game of Thrones", "Westworld", "The Leftovers" and "The Breaking Bad".

The script has been penned by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.