Brad Pitt loaned over 9 million since split, Jolie hits back saying it is not 'child support

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce is getting complicated with both the Hollywood stars battling over child support.

The conflict started after Jolie, 43, indicated in a court filing Tuesday that Pitt has not been paying "meaningful" child support during their separation.

Pitt, 53, responded with his court filing stating he had paid over USD 1.3 million to provide for the actor and their six children, as well as a loan of USD 8 million to help her purchase her current home.

Jolie's lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, has now responded to the "Fight Club" actor's filing, saying the "Maleficent" star's filing "was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects."

"What has been filed by Brad's side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children," Bley DeJean said in a statement given to People magazine.

She also claimed Pitt was "asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina" and their six children but "instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan."

Bley DeJean said Jolie will "honour that loan" but "a loan is not, however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate."

According to her attorney, Jolie "is asking Brad to pay 50 per cent of the children's expenses," but that the actor "has not" paid his share.

"Child support is not optional in California. Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing," she added.

Jolie and Pitt met in 2003 and wed in 2014 but separated in September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Custody of their six children -- Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -- has been an ongoing issue.