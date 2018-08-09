'Friends' actors were 'clique', didn't feel welcomed on set: Kathleen Turner

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran actor Kathleen Turner has said she did not feel welcomed by the cast of 'Friends' when she appeared in a cameo role.

The popular sitcom starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow in the lead roles.

Turner played Chandler Bing's dad who divorced his mum, Nora Taylor Bing, when he came out as transgender.

Known as Helena Handbasket, Turner's character appeared in seventh season after a number of previous mentions for Chandler and Monica's wedding.

Turner told Vulture that she "didn't feel very welcomed by the cast" when she made her appearances.

"I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined gown  and my high heels were absolutely killing me.

I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat.

Finally it was one of the older crew members that said, 'Get Miss Turner a chair'.

"The Friends actors were such a clique, but I don't think my experience with them was unique.

I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered," she said.

Asked how she found them as performers, Turner replied, "I won't comment on that. Maybe if I'd had months to work with them, I'd be in a better position to evaluate their skill. But I could only judge based on the period I worked on the show, which wasn't long. I do respect the camaraderie they had. You can see camaraderie on the screen."