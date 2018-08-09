'Friends' star David Schwimmer to guest star in 'Will & Grace'
Schwimmer, who found fame as Ross in "Friends", has been given a recurring guest role in Peacock network's revived comedy "Will & Grace".
Published: 09th August 2018 05:19 PM | Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:19 PM | A+A A-
LOS ANGELES: Former "Friends" star David Schwimmer will appear in season two of "Will & Grace".
The actor, who found fame as Ross in "Friends", has been given a recurring guest role in Peacock network's revived comedy "Will & Grace".
NBC announced on Wednesday that Schwimmer, 51, will play the new love interest of Debra Messing's character Grace, reports dailymail.co.uk.
It will be the actor's first appearance on network prime-time TV since "Friends" went off the air in 2004.
He has starred on other shows like "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" and "Feed the Beast".
Schwimmer is the latest to join "Will & Grace" that returned to the small screen in 2017.
Alec Baldwin and Mary McCormack will be returning for its second season and Chelsea Handler has started filming a guest role.
The comedy went off the air in 2006 after eight seasons and returned in the fall of 2017 with all four original cast members - Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mulally and Sean Hayes.