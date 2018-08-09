Home Entertainment English

Kanye West's 'Carpool Karaoke' cancellation cost James Corden USD 45,000

The revelation came during an interview with West's mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

LOS ANGELES: James Corden has revealed Kanye West pulling out of a planned Carpool Karaoke appearance on three separate occasions cost his show USD 45000.

Jenner asked Corden why the hip-hop icon had not appeared on his hugely popular singalong segment, the host revealed how West had stood him up on three separate occasions.

"I can answer this easily. We've tried. He's cancelled, twice. Maybe even three times. He cancelled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was outside his house and they were like, 'He's not in the zone for it right now. We'll do it another time'.

"He did send me a lovely gift. He sent me these incredible flowers in a cube. A cube of flowers, which I'd never seen before, and he sent me a pair of Yeezys.

People were like, 'Woah, they're so expensive,' and I was like, 'Yeah! They cost my show USD 45,000!'" Corden said.

