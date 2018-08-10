'Despacito' star Daddy Yankee robbed of jewellery worth more than USD 2 million

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Despacito" rapper Daddy Yankee has more than USD 2 million jewellery stolen from his hotel room.

The 41-year-old rapper was out of his hotel when a man allegedly pretending to be him gained access to his room in Valencia, Spain.

"Daddy Yankee's press office confirms that the artist has been the victim of a robbery while he was out of his hotel in Valencia, Spain.

A law firm has been hired and there will not be any more statements in order to not hinder the investigation," the rapper's representative tweeted.

According to local news outlet Las Provincias, the thief allegedly entered the two rooms and took jewellery worth over USD 2 million and around USD 2,500 in cash from two separate rooms, the outlet reports.

The "Gasolina" rapper is currently on tour in Europe for his song "Dura," which has taken the internet by storm.

The music video for the song has reached over a billion views on YouTube so far.