Kylie Jenner turns 21, fills Instagram with love posts for daughter Stormi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the ocassion of her 21st birthday Kylie Jenner made fans meet her 'most special gift' whom she described as 'my heart'. The gift is none other than her 6-month-old baby girl Stormi.

Taking to her Instagram the cosmetics mogul posted two portraits with her daughter, she captioned one as, "Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you, my little angel," while the other post read,"My heart."

(Instagram screengrab)

(Instagram screengrab)

The birthday girl also posted her childhood pictures with mother Kris Jenner as her Instagram story, she made collages of her throwback pictures and the ones with her daughter Stormi.

(Instagram Screengrab)

Interestingly, this is the first time that Kylie has showed her Insta-fam the face of her baby girl, till now she abstained herself from posting any close-up photos of Stormi and instead chose to keep fans curious.

To mark her special day, Jenner also launched a new birthday collection of her cosmetics range, expressing her excitement she wrote on Instagram, "I can't believe I'm about to be 21."

(Instagram Screengrab)

But that is not all! The reality TV star also treated fans with pictures from her birthday dinner. Dressed in a bright pink satin dress, Jenner not only shared solo photos of herself but also uploaded a fun photo with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

In the second look for her birthday Kylie chose to switch on her sparkle with a shiny knee-length off-shoulder bodycon jumpsuit. She complimented both the looks with pointed heels and a slick ponytail.

(Instagram Screengrab)

Earlier in July, Jenner topped Hopper HQ's Instagram rich list for 2018 with a price tag of a whopping 1 million USD for a single post.