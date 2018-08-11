Home Entertainment English

Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth 'Star Trek 4' future in doubt

Pine was due to reprise his role as iconic sci-fi hero Captain Kirk, which he has inhabited for three movies, while Hemsworth was to have played his father in a time-travelling adventure.

Published: 11th August 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Audiences may not be able to see Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth together in "Star Trek 4" as the talks between the two actors and the companies making the new instalment, Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media, have fallen apart.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pine and Hemsworth are said to be asking the studios to stick to existing deals.

As per a source, Paramount contends that Trek is not like a Marvel or Star Wars movie and is trying to hold the line on a budget.

The source said the actors insist they have deals in place and that the studios are reneging on them, forcing them to take pay cuts as they try to budget a movie that is following a mediocre performer.

Pine signed up for a fourth movie when he made his deal for 2016's "Star Trek Beyond".

Hemsworth has been attached to the film since Paramount, then run by the previous regime headed by Brad Grey, announced the fourth instalment in 2016, although his exact status remains murky.

Deals with other returning cast members -- including Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg and John Cho -- are expected to close.

