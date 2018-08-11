Home Entertainment English

Important to have open conversations about mental health: Kanye West

Published: 11th August 2018 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kanye West. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper-singer Kanye West believes it is important for people to be open about their struggle with mental health as it makes others aware about the ways to deal with the issue.

During an appearance at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" West said an integral part of his career success has been embracing each and every part of his identity including bipolar disorder.

"I think it's important for us to have open conversations about mental health - especially with me being black. Because we never had therapists in the black community. We never approached taking a medication."

"I think it's good that when I had my first complete blackout at age five, my mom didn't fully medicate me. Because I might have never been 'Ye. And there's times where at least I'm happy that I know (I'm bipolar). Like, even like for this interview, I knew I wanted to stay in a calm state," he said.

Kanye West mental health Jimmy Kimmel Live

