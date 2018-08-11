Home Entertainment English

Jessica Chastain's 'Eve' director quit over backlash

The Australian director's assault and domestic violence accusations date back to 2007 when he pleaded guilty to physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, actor Brooke Satchwell.

Published: 11th August 2018 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jessica Chastain (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Matthew Newton has left Jessica Chastain's "Eve" in light of an online backlash to his alleged history of assault.

Newton has written the script for "Eve", which Chastain will star and produce for Voltage Pictures.

"Yesterday I notified Jessica Chastain and the other producers on the film 'Eve' that I will be stepping down as director. Since the announcement of this film, the responses, which are powerful and important, have not fallen on deaf ears. I am profoundly aware that I have a responsibility to lead where I have failed in the past. I can never undo the harm that I've caused the people I've cared about and I carry that shame and responsibility with me every day.

"Over the past eight years, I have been working extensively with healthcare professionals to help me overcome my addiction and mental health illness. For the past six years I have lived a quiet and sober life. All I can do now is try to be a living amends and hopefully contribute to the positive change occurring in our industry," Newton said in a statement.

The Australian director's assault and domestic violence accusations date back to 2007 when he pleaded guilty to physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, actor Brooke Satchwell.

In 2010, Newton's then-fiancee Rachael Taylor accused him of "two unprovoked assaults" and was granted a two-year domestic violence order against him, an order he later breached.

Chastain, a leading voice in the Time's Up movement, was called to action in a Care2 petition that asked for her to drop Newton from the film."

"Time's Up for rich and powerful men being absolved of horrific abuse against women," read the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jessica Chastain Matthew Newton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala