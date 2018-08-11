Home Entertainment English

Paul Rudd to star in 'Living With Yourself'

Paul Rudd will be working with critically acclaimed feature film 'Little Miss Sunshine' directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Published: 11th August 2018 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 11:39 AM

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Paul Rudd will soon be seen in a Netflix comedy series titled 'Living With Yourself'.

He will be working with critically acclaimed feature film 'Little Miss Sunshine' directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

The series 'Living With Yourself' revolves around a man, who undergoes a treatment to become a better person. The series will have eight episodes where Rudd will play a dual role.

'Living With Yourself' series will have Timothy Greenberg, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Rudd was last seen in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' which he co-wrote. Also, his most recent TV stint came on Netflix when he played as Andy in 'Wet Hot American Summer' reboot.

