'Star Trek' star Nichelle Nichols diagnosed with dementia

Nichols started her career as Uhura in "Star Trek" on the TV series in the '60s.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Nichelle Nichols. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Star Trek" actor Nichelle Nichols has been diagnosed with dementia.

TMZ has obtained documents filed in the 85-year-old's conservatorship in which Dr Meena Makhijani reportedly states that Nichols has been a patient of hers over the last two to three years and that she has "moderate progressive dementia."

The website also reports that the doctor states in the documents that Nichols "has major impairment of her short-term memory and moderate impairment of understanding abstract concepts, sense of time, place and immediate recall."

"There's no apparent impairment," however, when it comes to Nichols' "long-term memory, the orientation of her body, comprehension, verbal communication, concentration, recognition of familiar people, as well as ability to reason logically and plan actions," the report claimed, citing the documents.

Nichols started her career as Uhura in "Star Trek" on the TV series in the '60s.

The actor even appeared at Comic-Con last month to discuss her iconic role.

