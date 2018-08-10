Home Entertainment English

Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday

Travis Scott with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Travis Scott has gifted "wifey" Kylie Jenner a classic Rolls Royce for her 21st birthday.

The 26-year-old rapper and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star have been together for more than a year and are parents to six-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"Mommy's new gift," Travis says in a Snapchat video showing Kylie holding Stormi and also filming footage of the car, which was adorned with a red ribbon.

"I love you, Mommy, Stormi!" He also wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo slideshow of him and Kylie.

"Happy birthday wifey I love you mommy you my heart rib toes and all. May god continue to bless you and your spirit. This mark in your life is the start to more greatness."

 

Kylie owns several high-priced vehicles, including a modern Rolls Royce worth at least USD 300,000.

She and Travis both own "his and hers" Lamborghini.

In February, Kylie showcased a black Ferrari that he gave her as a "push present" for the birth of their daughter.

