Demi Lovato temporarily checks out of rehab

Lovato was hospitalized in July when she overdosed following a relapse after six years of sobriety.

Published: 12th August 2018 02:06 PM

Demi Lovato (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Demi Lovato checked out of her rehabilitation center to seek temporary treatment from a specialist in Chicago.

Lovato and her mother landed in Chicago at 2 a.m. on Friday on a private jet, reports tmz.com.

A source confirmed to Variety that the singer is continuing her rehabilitation with a specialist in Chicago who focuses on mental health and sobriety and will return to the facility she was in before shortly. Lovato had been in rehab since last Saturday.

Lovato was hospitalized in July when she overdosed following a relapse after six years of sobriety. She spent several weeks in Cedars-Sinai hospital, here recovering with her family before checking into rehab last weekend, following encouragement from her family and team.

Lovato has been open with her fans about the most recent relapse, revealing it in her June single, "Sober," which has seen a newfound popularity on streaming platforms and has returned to the Billboard charts following the initial news of her overdose.

Lovato also announced earlier this week that she would be cancelling her fall dates for the Tell Me You Love Me tour, which was set to appear in six cities across South America.

